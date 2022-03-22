Senate delegation led by Florin Citu to conduct working visit to USA

The President of the Senate, Florin Citu, will conduct a working visit to the United States of America, in Washington DC, in the March 24 - 30 period, the agenda featuring meetings with representatives of the US legislative, of the business environment, as well as the Romanian community in the area.

"The working visit to the United States of America, the first conducted in the past 10 years by a President of the Romanian Senate, leading a representative delegation, has as a purpose emphasizing the full support of Parliament for the bilateral trans-Atlantic relation with the USA, based on the Strategic Partnership and NATO membership," shows a release of the Senate.

According to an internal memorandum presented last week in the Senate's Standing Bureau, Citu will be accompanied by senators Robert Cazanciuc and Radu Oprea (Social Democratic Party - PSD), Alina Gorghiu and Roberta Anastase (National Liberal Party - PNL), Ion Narcis Mircescu (Save Romania Union - USR), Lorand Turos (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR).

The delegation led by Florin Citu will have a series of official meetings with the representatives of the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America, as well as with State Department officials.

Meetings are also scheduled with representatives of the American business environment and the Romanian community in the area.

The topics discussed will touch on the Romanian-American bilateral relation, cooperation on the political and parliamentary, economic and security levels, as well as international projects.

"The agenda of discussions will show also the interest for active parliamentary dialogue between the Romanian Parliament and the US Congress, specifically with regard to our country's accession to the Visa Waiver program," mentions the quoted release, Agerpres informs.