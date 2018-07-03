Senate passes amendments to Criminal Code

The Senate adopted on Tuesday in an extraordinary session, as the first Chamber to be notified, the draft bill amending the Criminal Code.

The bill, which was initiated by MPs of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) gathered 74 votes "in favor," 28 "against" and 9 abstentions.The senators passed all the amendments to the Criminal Code proposed in the report of the special committee on Justice laws, led by Florin Iordache.None of the 161 amendments rejected by the committee cleared the plenary sitting.