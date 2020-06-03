 
     
Senate passes bill for modernisation of Romania's judicial infrastructure

senat plen

The Senate plenary meeting adopted on Wednesday a draft law approving the Loan - Framework Agreement between Romania and the Council of Europe Development Bank, in view of modernising the judicial infrastructure in Romania, signed in Bucharest on 13 August 2019 and in Paris on 2 September 2019.

Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu stressed, within the debates in the plenary meeting, the need to adopt this bill initiated by the Government, taking into account that Romania has been condemned at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) due to overcrowding in prisons.

The draft law was passed by the Chamber of Deputies, with the Senate being the decision-making forum.

