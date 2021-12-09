Senate President Citu: Romania supports European path of Republic of Moldova

Romania supports the European path of the Republic of Moldova and all those projects that will ensure a better collaboration between the two states, in the spirit of European values, Senate President Florin Citu said on Thursday at the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, on an official visit to Bucharest.

According to a Senate press release sent to AGERPRES, the talks focused on continuing the sustained and meaningful political dialogue of late as well as on current issues of bilateral cooperation, for an applied and comprehensive approach to the sectoral agenda and on establishing solid benchmarks for advancing common priority projects.

Florin Citu expressed the Senate's full support in the processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms in the Republic of Moldova, expressing his readiness to convey Romania's experience and legislative expertise, especially in terms of justice reform, fight against corruption, supporting the business environment.

According to the cited source, Florin Citu praised the determination and solid political will of the Republic of Moldova for the rapid implementation of the reforms on the European agenda, necessary for the well-being of citizens, for the modernization and consolidation of the country's stability and (...) thanked for effective cooperation between the two states in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On behalf of the Senate, the meeting of Florin Citu - Natalia Gavrilita was also attended by Vice President Robert Cazanciuc (PSD), Senators Anca Dragu (USR), Catalin-Daniel Fenechiu (PNL), Quaestor Eugen Tapu Nazare (PNL) and Secretary General Ciprian Bucur.

The delegation of the Republic of Moldova included Sergiu Litvinenco, Minister of Justice, and Veaceslav Dobinda, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration.