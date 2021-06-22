Senate President Dragu tackles topics related to CVM in Brussels, as positive report expected this year

Senate President Anca Dragu reiterated on Tuesday the dialogue she had in Brussels in the meetings with representatives of the European Parliament on topics such as the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), Schengen, the conference on the future of Europe or gender equality.

"We had three days in Brussels, where we met with representatives of [the European] Parliament, with the President of the European Parliament, Mr David Sassoli, with the Vice-President of the Commission, Mr Dombrovskis, with Commissioner Vera Jurova, with the Commissioner for Gender Equality. We discussed issues related to the CVM and we expect a positive report this year, we have made our position very clear that we must be part of Schengen, we talked about this conference on the future of Europe and we will organize in the Senate actions to encourage debates on how we want Europe to look like. We talked about gender equality and here we also discussed concrete programs, financial programs that support initiatives like this, to implement them," Dragu specified, in reply to a question on the subject.

Last week, the President of the Senate paid a three-day official visit to Brussels at the head of a parliamentary delegation, where she met, among others, with the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, and the Vice-President of the EC, Valdis Dombrovskis.