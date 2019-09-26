Senate's head Melescanu, Korea's ambassador Kim discuss excellent stage of bilateral cooperation

Senate President Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Thursday Kim Yong Ho, the ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania, on a presentation visit, with the Romanian official emphasizing during the dialogue the excellent stage of the bilateral cooperation, both at governmental and parliamentary level.

On this occasion, Teodor Melescanu congratulated the South Korean official for being appointed as ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Romania and wished him success in exercising his mandate, assuring him of the full availability of the Romanian Senate for the intensification of bilateral relations, reads a Senate's release issued to AGERPRES.The Romanian official reiterated the need to deepen and diversify the political and economic links between Romania and the Republic of Korea, stressing the interest for capitalizing on the potential of economic cooperation, through balanced growth of trade and attracting new Korean investments on the Romanian market. He also expressed satisfaction for the positive dynamics of bilateral dialogue both at sectoral level and within international organizations, expressing, in context, the appreciation for the support granted by the Republic of Korea to Romania's candidacy for OECD membership.At the same time, the president of the Senate evoked the anniversary, in 2018, of ten years since the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the Bilateral Strategic Partnership, an occasion that was marked by the official visit he made in Seoul, as Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the visit to Bucharest of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Moon Hee-sang.