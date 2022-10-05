Senate's Acting President Gorghiu: It's absolutely outrageous that Aurel Balasoiu insist on remaining in Parliament

Acting President of the Senate Alina Gorghiu stated on Wednesday that it is "absolutely outrageous" that deputy Aurel Balasoiu doesn't want to shed light on the accusations brought to him from "outside Parliament," mentioning that her reaction to initiate a petition so that he can leave the Legislature doesn't have anything to do with his private life or with politics, but with the fact that he cannot just have no reaction to the claims of "an extraordinary great" social danger, told Agerpres.

"A case which shocked the public opinion, the case of the deputy of Arges, Mr deputy Balasoiu. I can make a few mentions. Firstly, my intervention has nothing to do with private life, Christian morals, it's not my job to comment upon what everyone does in privacy, however, we are talking about an accusation made public through the media regarding rape and sex with minors. It is absolutely outrageous that this colleague does not want to clarify all these accusations outside Parliament and insists on remaining in Parliament," Gorghiu stated.

She argued that a firm standpoint at the highest level is needed. "(...) I hope this is an exception, this situation in which a deputy, an MP is accused of rape and sex with minors be an accident in the history of Romanian Parliament and we never come across such absolutely horrible moments again," the Senate's Acting President stated.

She added that, when Constitution shall be revised, also considered shall have to be the way in which an MP can be replaced before the tenure deadline, for justified reasons, as well as with the vote of the electorate that elected him.

Gorghiu expressed her belief that all the MPs, regardless of the party, will accept a request to lift Balasoiu's parliamentary immunity, if it shall be forwarded by the Prosecutor's Office.