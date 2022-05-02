Senate's Citu: 'There is wave trying to pin everything bad that is happening on me'

Senate President Florin Citu argued on Monday against the fact that his statements on sending weapons to Ukraine have allegedly been the cause of the Killnet cyber attacks of some of the Romanian institutions's websites, maintaining that his statements were "the most benign of all," and that "there is a wave trying to pin everything bad that is happening" on him.

Asked in the Senate about the fact that the cybercrime group Killnet argued his statements on sending weapons to Ukraine were the reason behind their cyberattacks, Citu said: "Let me contradict you here. First of all, I don't know what hackers are those who do not know who is the President of the Senate or the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies", Agerpres.ro informs.

As for the possibility of being replaced from the helm of the Senate as a result of these statements, Citu replied: "I repeat, I do not remember the statements in which I said ... [about sending weapons - ed.n.]. I said in general - if a decision is made, we support it."

He added that he does not see any connection between the statements and his possible change from the position of President of the Senate, but admitted that it was a political position and expects "there always is competition for a political position in the PNL [the National Liberal Party]".

"It seems to me that we are considering some hackers who do not know who the President of the Senate is and they place the picture of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and his name, something else, they mix up some statements. We have to be more careful there, we have services that are looking and certainly take care of our cyber security."