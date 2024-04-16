Senate's Ciuca on the Middle East situation: We must not rule out any kind of developments

Senate chair Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that no scenario should be left aside when it comes to the analysis of the developments of the situation in the Middle East, because "the potential for escalation is very high."

"All leaders of our world paid attention and are paying attention to what happened there, because the potential for escalation is very high. I appreciate the call for balance, and it's also quite clear that we need to condemn what happened, we need to condemn the attack - over 300 vectors that were directed against Israel. We also need to appreciate the capacity of reaction of Israel and of the other countries that participated in this coalition formed in a very short period of time to protect an allied state. This is something that gives us confidence too, as a country, to know that there are these capabilities available by which any such action against a country can be countered. At this point, we are all watching the development of the situation in the are, all this coordination and involvement of the big players, in reaching a decision that is as balanced as possible. We must not rule out any kind of developments, there is still a possibility that, if we do not react in a way that is as balanced as possible, we will enter a spiral that will degenerate," said Ciuca, on Tuesday, at the Parliament.

He explained that some of the planes for the Air Police that Great Britain had sent to Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport went to a military base in Cyprus and from there "they went to fulfill their mission."

"At this moment there is coordination at the allied level so that the capability that was withdrawn is replaced by other forces," Ciuca explained.