Senior official Neculaescu, senior official Bodnar discuss situation of Romanian minority in Ukraine

Senior official with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu had a round of consultations with Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar on Thursday to discuss the situation of the Romanian minority in Ukraine.

Regarding the situation of the Romanian community in Ukraine, MAE reports that Neculaescu reiterated the clear position of MAE on "the importance of the relevant rules and standards in the field of the protection of the national minorities' rights being applied in good faith."

Neculaescu referred directly to the vote on Thursday by the Supreme Rada on the use of the Ukrainian language as a state language and strongly reiterated "the need for the measures taken by the Ukrainian state to assure that the rights of the Romanian ethnics are observed in accordance with the international rules and standards in the field."

"He pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will carefully analyse the text of the adopted law, pointing out that the Romanian side will continue to make every effort in the bilateral dialogue to identify the appropriate solutions to fully address the concerns of the Romanian minority in Ukraine."

The two officials agreed to continue discussions within the Romanian-Ukrainian joint intergovernmental committee on the protection of the rights of the national minorities' rights, as well as the projects carried out in support of the Romanian community.

Co-operation in regional formats, security in the Black Sea zone, NATO-Ukraine co-operation, Ukraine's relations with the European Union and the prospects for the Eastern Partnership were also discussed, with Neculaescu reiterating Romania's support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.

At regional level, the two officials expressed their concern with the deterioration of the security environment and underscored the importance of the principles and rules of international law being observed. The Romanian official underlined the importance of advancing the domestic reform process in Ukraine based on the obligations under Ukraine's association agreement with the European Union.

Agreement was voiced on making more effective the use of existing bilateral co-operation mechanisms such as those inside the Romanian-Ukrainian joint intergovernmental committee on economic, industrial, and technical and scientific co-operation. Neculaescu pointed out the importance of stepping up efforts to make concrete progress on these levels.