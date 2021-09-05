 
     
September 5th in history

1858 - Birth of Alexandru Vlahuta, poetry and prose writer, honorary post-mortem member of the Romanian Academy (d. November 19, 1919)

1921 - Birth of Adrian Marino, historian, literary theoretician and critic (d. March 17, 2005).

1929 - Birth of translator Catinca Ralea (d. January 19, 1981)

1931 - Birth of actor Constantin Codrescu

1938 - Death of General Gheorghe Mardarescu, participant to the Oituz battle in the summer of 1917 and to the Hungary Campaign (1919-1920) as commander of Transylvanian troops (b. August 4, 1866)

1940 - General Ion Antonescu (1882-1946) became head of state

1960 - Birth of actor Claudiu Istodor

1973 - Death of baritone Petre Stefanescu-Goanga (b. March 3, 1902)

Source: Agerpres

