Several TVR public television employees to go on hunger strike on Thursday

The employees of the Intervention, Rescue and First Aid Team of the Romanian Television Society (TVR), the president of MediaSind TVR and another employee will go on hunger strike on Thursday, after the acting general director of the institution refused to discuss with the members of this department about the situation of the fire extinguishing installations, which are non-functional, reads a statement issued on Wednesday by the Romanian Union of Journalists (SRJ) MediaSind.

The protest action by going on hunger strike will take place in front of the TVR public broadcaster headquarters, the press release said.

"The decision regarding the kick off of the hunger strike was made following the refusal of the acting general director, Ramona Saseanu, to discuss with the dissatisfied employees, in the presence of the president of MediaSind (union) TVR, Sorin Torica. Faced with this blatant violation of the provisions of Law no. 62/2021, of the Labour Code and of the ILO Conventions on the rights of trade union members, the approximately 20 employees walked out of the conference hall, today, October 27, 2021, leaving Ramona Saseanu only with her cronies," the MediaSind press release adds.

In July, several employees of the Intervention, Rescue and First Aid Team, who serve the headquarters of the Romanian Television Society on the streets of Dorobanti, Moliere, Doctor Felix and Jilava, sent a notification to the acting general director Ramona Saseanu regarding the serious situation in which TVR remained without fire-extinguishing functions, a situation that endangers the life of the the institution's employees, the MediaSind press release mentions.

Three months from the notification, the employees drew a new alarm signal to MediaSind TVR, claiming that the situation has become extremely serious, the life of TVR employees being put in danger daily due to the incompetence of the bosses, it is specified in the press release.

The Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind publicly requests the president of PNL (National Liberal Party), Florin Citu, and deputy Gigel Stirbu, the withdrawal from the head of TVR of Ramona Saseanu, as the life of the employees of the Romanian Television is daily endangered due to the incompetence of the current management team, is mentioned in the release of the trade union organization.

Moreover, the Romanian Union of Journalists MediaSind - MediaSind TVR branch reiterates the request made to the political parties to prove responsibility and to appoint a competent Board of Directors in the largest public press institution.