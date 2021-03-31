Simion: AUR dares to support president Iohannis' suspension, hence president is discrediting AUR

The co-chairman of Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) said on Wednesday that his political formation has officially become a "target", because it "dared" to support the suspension of president Klaus Iohannis, according to AGERPRES.

"AUR dared to support the president's suspension, AUR has officially become a target. We are the only real opposition party, so, at this moment, Klaus Iohannis is carrying out a large action of discrediting AUR. It is a fight that we have with president Iohannis, who understands nothing from the Romanian people's requests, who understood nothing from this pandemic and who is not charged with the fact that he was calling people out to go skiing. Skiing is not a fundamental right. Instead, the right to protest is a constitutional right," Simion said, during a press conference.