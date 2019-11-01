 
     
Simona Halep loses to Karolina Pliskova, fails to book semifinal spot at Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen

Simona Halep

World No. 5, Romanian Simona Halep failed to book a spot in the semifinals of the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen (China), after losing on Friday to Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 in her last round-robin match of the Purple Group.

Halep went out after a one-hour-and-43-minute encounter with dramatic twists.

In her five previous participations in the WTA Finals in Shenzen, Simona Halep only once progressed past the groups, back in 2014, when she played the final.

Halep bagged 570,000 US dollars in prize money and 500 WTA points.

