Simona Halep qualifies for quarterfinals of WTA tennis tournament in Moscow

Euronews
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Moscow, equipped with prizes worth 565,530 US dollars, after defeating Russian Veronika Kudermetova with 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Halep (30 years old, 19 WTA), 8 seeded, achieved victory after an hour and 39 minutes, agerpres reports.

Simona Halep secured a check worth 15,500 US dollars and 100 WTA points, and in the quarters will face off against Greek Maria Sakkari, who took advantage of the forfeit of Russian Ana Kalinskaya, with the score of 6-2, 1-0.

For the first time Halep and Sakkari (26 years old, 7 WTA) will be opponents in the professional circuit.

