Since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens return to country

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Monday evening a press conference at Victoria Palace, that since 23 February 1,279,000 Romanian citizens have returned to the country, specifying, on the other hand, that according to the Government's estimate, there are around "300-350,000" people who will be looking for a job.

"Since 23 February, since when we have practically monitored all the entries in Romania, 1,279,000 Romanian citizens have returned, and most of them came from European countries, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Great Britain, where there was the greatest spread of the virus. Why have I told you this? Romania was exposed to a major danger due to the extremely large number of Romanians who entered the country. (...) We quarantined and decided to isolate hundreds of thousands of Romanians at home, and these decisions, in fact, delayed in the first phase and subsequently reduced the spread into the community. Very few countries had the courage to do so," declared Ludovic Orban.

He mentioned that the Government's estimate regarding the number of people who will be looking for a job is about "300-350,000 Romanian citizens".

"In fact, according to an assessment by the European Commission, there is a risk of rising unemployment to 6pct. Precisely for this reason we generate these economic measures, as the best form of protection for a Romanian is to have a job," Orban added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that for those who will not be able to get a job, there is the Law on Guaranteed Minimum Income and until they find a job, they can benefit from certain forms of support.

"We are trying to think of products for both urban and rural areas, in order to offer the possibility of integration. For example, we will develop an active measure for day laborers, included. We will prepare a program for farmers and we even have resources for young farmers, to start a program to support young farmers, with aid, I think up to 40,000 euros for the construction of a farm.There are many who have returned and instead of going to pick asparagus we will try to develop programs that will allow them to open a farm in Romania. We will also try to support farms, we have a program to support farms, especially the farms that were affected during that period. The farms that have been affected by drought will be compensated - I think they have not been compensated for 11 years," Orban said.