Six in ten Romanians claim their day-to-day life is affected by corruption

Six in ten Romanians (64 pct over 26 pct the European average) state that their day-to-day life is affected by corruption, reveals the most recent special Eurobarometer regarding corruption, conducted in December 2019 and made public on Wednesday by the European Commission.

Compared to 2017, the figure is 4 percentage points smaller (while the European average rose by one percentage point).

Eight in ten Romanians (83 pct over 71 pct Europeans) believe that the problem of corruption is widespread in the country.

The poll also reveals that 48 pct of Romanians say that in the country the level of corruption rose in the past three years (42 pct at the level of the EU). The figure is two percentage points higher than in 2017. On the other hand, 37 pct of Romanians believe that the level of corruption has remained the same in the past three years (similar with the EU percentage), and 7 pct believe it decreased (similar with the EU percentage).

Eight in ten Romanians (78 pct) stated that there is corruption in local or regional public institutions (68 pct European average) and in national public institutions (70 pct European average).

Four Romanians in ten (41 pct) believe that bribe taking and giving and abuse of power for personal gain are widespread within political parties (53 pct at the level of the EU), 36 pct believe so for politicians (49 pct in the EU), 33 pct believe so regarding clerks that decide the winners of public bids (38 pct in the EU), 25 pct believe so regarding private companies (EU average - 37 pct), 48 pct believe so regarding the healthcare system (27 pct in the EU) and 41 pct believe so regarding policemen or border police (26 pct in the EU).

In Romania, the poll was conducted in the December 6-15, 2019 period, by face to face interviews with 1,081 persons.