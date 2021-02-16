Slovak ForMin Korcok to visit to Bucharest, meet PM Citu, ForMin Aurescu

Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok is scheduled to pay an official visit to Bucharest today to meet his counterpart Bogdan Aurescu and Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES.

In the first part of the day, the Slovak official will meet Citu, and later he will have political consultations with Aurescu.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the visit represents a new opportunity to reconfirm the excellent nature of the bilateral relationship, continuity in the dialogue between the two countries and the historical ties between Romania and Slovakia.

"The consultations between ministers Bogdan Aurescu and Ivan Korcok are designed to deepen bilateral co-operation in political, economic and sectoral areas. Their talks will also provide an opportunity for an exchange of views on a number of issues of common interest on the regional agenda, with emphasis on energy security, B9 co-operation and the Three Seas Initiative, as well as on the NATO and world agenda," according to MAE.

Also discussed will be coordination on issues of shared interest at European level, such as: combatting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; implementing the Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Recovery Plan; the Conference on the Future of Europe; the Eastern Partnership, and the enlargement of the European Union.

At the end of the bilateral consultations, the heads of the Romanian and Slovak diplomacies will hold a joint news conference at noon.