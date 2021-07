Soldiers wounded in Afghanistan decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed the decree on the decoration of two Romanian soldiers who were wounded during mission in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state bestowed the National Medal "Faithful Service" 3rd Class, with war insignia, upon the troops, Corporals 3rd class Marian Marius-Cristian Canuci and Alexandru Marius-Bogdan Radu, as a token of "gratitude and appreciation of their professionalism, courage and spirit of sacrifice in carrying out their missions in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan, during which missions they were injured.