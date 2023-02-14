Speaker Ciolacu: Romania's relationship with the U.S. is strong, will continue to develop

Romania and the U.S. have a strong bilateral relationship that will continue to develop especially in the fields of security, energy and investments, was the main message conveyed by Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu at his Tuesday meeting with newly arrived U.S. ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec.

"The strategic partnership between our countries is key to ensuring the stability and security of our region and to generating consistent and effective support for Ukraine, both in the context of the Russian aggression and in the future process of the country's reconstruction. Securing energy corridors, diversifying our energy markets and cooperation on the future energy policy are also priorities that we want to align with the U.S. goals in the Black Sea region," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

The Speaker also called for a greater presence of U.S. investments, especially in clean energy technologies, gas and small modular reactors.

"In addition, I conveyed to Mrs. Ambassador that we will continue to adopt measures and public policies to protect women's rights, but also to support efforts to combat human trafficking in the entire region," Marcel Ciolacu said. AGERPRES