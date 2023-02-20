Speaker Ciolacu: Stability and security of the Rep. Moldova represents top priority for Romania

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday that the stability and security of the Republic of Moldova represents top priority for Romania, this having been the message which the Romanian official conveyed to Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco, told Agerpres.

"The stability and security of the Republic of Moldova represents top priority for Romania. This is the message I conveyed today to Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco. I gave assurances that the Republic of Moldova will always have in Romania an unconditional partner which provides a concrete support in the endeavor to join the European Union, including on the files related to the Interior Affairs AREA," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that Romania endorses the necessity to create a support group for the Republic of Moldova, that can gather experts from the services of the European Commission.

"And, we put at the disposal of the Government in Chisinau, the expertise we have in the integration negotiations in the family of European states," he said.