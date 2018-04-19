Speaker Dragnea denies any tension between him and PM and says instability impression is sought

Deputies' Chamber Speaker and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea denied the existence of any tensions between him and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and maintained that such information, particularly related to a possible resignation of the PM, is meant to create the impression abroad that there is instability in Romania, that everything is uncertain.

"Absolutely not," Dragnea told Antena 3 private television station, asked if there are any tensions between him and Viorica Dancila."On Monday morning, as this news came up on Monday, when I turned on the phone, Mrs Dancila and I read the news. Of course, we met right away, we had a CExN [National Executive Council meeting] at Parliament and we were both trying to understand why this completely false news appeared, without any link to reality. (...) All weekend we had been together - with Mrs Dancila, with a few colleagues from the government, we discussed a lot about the pay law and about motorways. We were outside Bucharest and we came together. (...) I have been closely watching and I have tried to make a connection with other completely false news. Moreover, I made the connection with the President's words: 'We increased salaries until we cut them,' but what was more important, was after that: 'This causes instability in Romania.' The information implying that there are tensions between me and Mrs Dancila had a different purpose - to go abroad - that in Romania there will be political instability again, so that embassies should pass on the information," the PSD Chairman said.According to him, beyond the fact that it is false, the news is also "irresponsible," because it was trying to accredit the idea that in Romania everything is instability, that everything goes wrong, that everything is uncertain and that there is one single man who can keep things under control, namely President Iohannis.Dragnea reiterated that he is "very satisfied" with the Prime Minister's and the Government's activity."We aren't conducting a showcase, show governance, we are acting in depth. It is true, some are preparing for the presidential elections, while we are changing Romania. Some are acting of an electioneering manner, we are acting fundamentally and in depth. (...) We don't stop to respond to these lies and to more other blunders thrown into the public space by the so-called analysts or specialists, economists from the opposition, we are interested, bit by bit, in things getting on the right track," the PSD leader showed.He wished to point out that he regrets a series of statements the head of state made in respect to the PSD.

AGERPRES .