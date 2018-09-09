Speaker Dragnea: Offshore law, to be adopted in three weeks, regardless of pressures

Deputies Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea stated on Sunday evening that he had a tense discussion with the representatives of OMV and Exxon who have told him that only after seeing the final shape of the offshore law will they make the decision whether to continue investments in the Black Sea or not.

Dragnea said the law will be adopted in three weeks, adding that no matter what pressures are put on him and the party. MPs will not give in."The OMV CEO came to me, and the next day the Exxon Chair from the US and the topic was certainly the offshore law. It was a tense discussion. They expressed their desire to continue investments in the Black Sea but by taking into account their wishes, fiscal stability, the freedom to profitably sell their gas and I told them what I also told the public. My stance from this summer hasn't changed in the sense that Romania must gain enough financially and a significant percentage from what is earned from this business, because we are talking about a natural resource of Romania, and moreover, a great part from this gas production must be sold on Romania's market, so that our economy can benefit for the next 20-30 years. The second objective is to have energy independence," Dragnea told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.He added that "a fair balance between the legitimate Romanian interests and the interests of those who invest" must be found."There haven't been any pressures, only talks, I explained to them in detail," Dragnea further said.According to Dragnea, the offshore law will be completed by an Emergency Ordinance as he had stated before regarding the deduction of investments and the 50 percent traded on the market in Romania be provided for.