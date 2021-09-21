Speaker Orban: There needs to be civilian control over information services

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Monday, that there needs to be civilian control over information services in Romania, at the moment a package of laws in this area is being drawn up.

"Our problem is that we have a legislation, I believe the legislation is from 1991, a legislation that was not updated, basically never kept up with the developments, and here the matter of information services is a very clear matter: there needs to be true civilian control over the functioning of information services", Ludovic Orban said, for local broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

According to him, information services should not be involved in the structures of democratic sectors, such as political parties, Parliament, Government or administration, because they regard public service."There is work being done at the moment to improve legislation in the information area. It is a pretty ample package of laws, I believe that there are 11 drafts that need to be modified and there is work being done towards this legislative package, with the purpose of basically adapting the entire legislation, which was adopted in the 90's, to what is happening in the world today", the PNL leader added. AGERPRES