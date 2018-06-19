Start of registrations for international singing contest 'Cerbul de Aur'

The singers wishing to take part in the international contest 'Cerbul de Aur' (Golden Stag Festival) can register on the official website of the event, cerbuldeaur.ro, by July 11, the press office of Brasov City Hall announces in a press release.

According to the cited source, 15 contestants at the most will compete for the Grand Trophy of the Festival, worth 25,000 euro. The contest has prizes worth 65,000 euro.In addition to the Grand Trophy of the festival, at this anniversary edition, competitors can win eight more awards: the 1st Prize, the 2nd Prize, the 3rd Prize, the Best Performance of a Romanian Song Award, the Brasov Prize, the Public Prize, the Festival Press Prize, the Prize of the Public Radio and Television Companies.'Cerbul de Aur' International Festival will be held from August 29 to September 2 in Brasov.The event will be broadcast live and exclusively by the Romanian Television, the quoted document mentions.'Cerbul de Aur' International Festival debuted in 1968 and had 17 editions, the latest one organized in 2009. The event became the largest music festival in Romania. Over the years, this prestigious festival hosted recitals of stars such as Diana Ross, Amalia Rodrigues, Julio Iglesias, Dalida, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Juliette Greco, Vaya con Dios, Coolio, Barbara, Christina Aguilera, Cliff Richard, Kenny Rogers. Ricky Martin, Kelly Family, Patricia Kaas, Gilbert Becaud, Josephine Baker, Toto Cutugno, Enrico Macias, Boy George, James Brown, Ray Charles, UB 40, Scorpions, Pink and many others.Through the quality of the performances, "Cerbul de Aur" is not only a prestigious brand of TVR, but also a national one, with the performances organized by the festival gathering an impressive number of spectators and TV viewers from all over the country.