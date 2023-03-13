 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

State child allowance, a right from the first day of the child's life (Senate)

INGIMAGE
bebelus

The Senate adopted on Monday unanimously (98 votes "for") a legislative proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) by which the right to the state allowance for children is established starting from the first day of the child's life and not starting with the month following the one in which the child was born, as provided by the legislation in force.

"The best interest of the child and the protection of children, mentioned with the title of constitutional principle, legitimize the interpretation according to which any child has the right to the state allowance for children from birth and there is no fundamental reason why the born child must wait for the month following the birth for to benefit from this constitutional right. The only reason why this happens is the wording of art 6, para 4 which indicates this mechanism or the state cannot justify its bureaucratic slowness to the detriment of the constitutional right of the children," reads the statement of reasons.

The legislative proposal for the amendment and completion of Law 61/1993 on the state child allowance will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.