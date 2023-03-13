State child allowance, a right from the first day of the child's life (Senate)

The Senate adopted on Monday unanimously (98 votes "for") a legislative proposal of the Save Romania Union (USR) by which the right to the state allowance for children is established starting from the first day of the child's life and not starting with the month following the one in which the child was born, as provided by the legislation in force.

"The best interest of the child and the protection of children, mentioned with the title of constitutional principle, legitimize the interpretation according to which any child has the right to the state allowance for children from birth and there is no fundamental reason why the born child must wait for the month following the birth for to benefit from this constitutional right. The only reason why this happens is the wording of art 6, para 4 which indicates this mechanism or the state cannot justify its bureaucratic slowness to the detriment of the constitutional right of the children," reads the statement of reasons.

The legislative proposal for the amendment and completion of Law 61/1993 on the state child allowance will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.AGERPRES