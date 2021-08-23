 
     
State of alert in Bucharest District 1 not extended

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Alin Stoica
An extension to the state of alert in Bucharest District 1 has been denied, Bucharest Prefect Alin Stoica told the media on Monday.

According to him, the decision was made based on information received from the Public Health Directorate (DSP), the Environmental Guard and the Environmental Agency, given that the sanitation situation on the ground is good.

The District 1 Local Emergency Management Board approved on Sunday an extension to the state of alert in District 1, but the decision had to be approved by the prefect.

On July 23, the District 1 Local Emergency Management Board, with the consent of the prefect of the capital, declared a state of alert over the state of the waste collection for a period of 30 days at the most

