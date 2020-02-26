StateSec Moldovan confirms first case of infection with COVID-19 in Romania

Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Horatiu Moldovan confirmed on Wednesday evening the first case of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania, namely a patient from Gorj county, who is currently placed in quarantine.

"Yes, we can confirm, there is a positive virological diagnosis made at the Matei Bals Institute, confirmed by Professor Streinu Cercel. It's about a patient from the Gorj group," Moldovan told Antena 3 private broadcaster.He added that the respective person is placed in quarantine and his hospitalisation is to be decided.