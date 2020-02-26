 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

StateSec Moldovan confirms first case of infection with COVID-19 in Romania

MS
Horatiu Moldovan

Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Horatiu Moldovan confirmed on Wednesday evening the first case of infection with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania, namely a patient from Gorj county, who is currently placed in quarantine.

"Yes, we can confirm, there is a positive virological diagnosis made at the Matei Bals Institute, confirmed by Professor Streinu Cercel. It's about a patient from the Gorj group," Moldovan told Antena 3 private broadcaster.

He added that the respective person is placed in quarantine and his hospitalisation is to be decided.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.