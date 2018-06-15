StateSec Neculaescu expresses Romania's support for European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia

Secretary of State with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Dan Neculaescu expressed Romania's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia during the discussion that he carried out with Georgia's Presidential Adviser Tengiz Pkhaladze, on the sidelines of the 2nd edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum.

According to a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES, in the speech delivered at the respective forum, Neculaescu evoked the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and highlighted the implications of this region's risks for the Euro-Atlantic security. The Secretary of State underscored the necessity to continue strengthening the collective defence on the entire Eastern Flank of NATO, as a legitimate, proportionate measure and in line with the international obligations assumed by the allied states.Moreover, he showed that the existing challenges and risks in the Black Sea region require strengthening the support granted to the Eastern partners - the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine.On the sidelines of the event, the Romanian State Secretary carried out bilateral discussions with Georgia's Presidential Adviser Tengiz Pkhaladze, as well as with undersecretary of state with the Polish Foreign Affairs Ministry Bartosz Cichocki."In the discussion with Tengiz Pkhaladze, the Romanian official voiced satisfaction for the excellent relations between Romania and Georgia, reiterating also the support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia, as well as for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders," the MAE release informs.The "Black Sea and Balkans Security" Forum is an event organised by the New Strategy Center, in partnership with "Ovidius" University and Constanta City Hall, that benefited from the support of the NATO Public Diplomacy Division. AGERPRES