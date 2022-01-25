STB union's head: Company's employee dismissal procedure does not provide for snap termination

The Bucharest Transport Company's (STB) employee dismissal procedure is not simple and does not provide for direct termination, but requires certain steps to be followed; each case will be discussed separately in the Disciplinary Investigation Commission, depending on the accusations brought against the public transport workers who joined the strike, the Bucharest Transport Company's union leader Vasile Petrariu said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any concrete information yet, only the general manager's statements on TV. But it's good for everyone to know that this dismissal procedure is not that simple, it doesn't just happen as soon as one announces it on TV. There are specific disciplinary inquiry procedures, certain steps must be followed. (...) Depending on the accusations brought, each case will be discussed separately in the Disciplinary Investigation Commission which is the decision-making body. Our rules of procedure do not provide for direct dismissal. There are several articles in our rules of procedure that can be interpreted and the sanctions range from warning to dismissal," said Petrariu when asked if workers will be let go following their spontaneous protest.

The union leader underscored that the employees were aware right from the beginning that they would lose money for the unworked days and asking for payment did not even cross their minds.

Vasile Petrariu also stated that the representatives of the Board of Directors undertook to examine in the next period the activity of the general manager from a professional point of view and will take a decision regarding the employees' claim to have him dismissed.

STB general manager Adrian Crit announced at a press conference earlier in the day that STB's bus driver job announcement posted on Monday on the site received a lot of applications.

"60 applications came in on Tuesday alone, yesterday at the end of the day there were 230 of them. At the moment there are 290 applications," said the STB general manager.

The employees of the Bucharest Transport Company announced on Tuesday morning their decision to suspend their protest and resume service after five days during which the Bucharest public transport has been blocked, Agerpres informs.