Stefan-Radu Oprea about EU agri-food trade: We should promote not only products but values, as well

The European Union's trade policy can boost not only the competitiveness of the Community agricultural sector also its stability and attractiveness for new generations of farmers, Trade and Entrepreneurship minister Stefan-Radu Oprea told at an event in Brussels on agri-food trade.

"We have to promote not only our products but our values as well. Identifying a fair balance and choosing the right partners for EU trade agreements that include the agri-food sector is a matter of utmost importance," said Stefan-Radu Oprea, quoted in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The Romanian Minister for Business Environment attended Thursday, alongside European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan the event "Beyond Trade for All: Time to Promote the Benefits for Agri-Food Trade", organized by CELCAA (European Liaison Committee for Agriculture and Agri-Food Trade) in Brussels.

Oprea opened the conference works and conveyed the message of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union alongside Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

During the presentation, Oprea referred to the priorities of Romania in the field of international trade, as the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, among which the promotion of a European trade agenda beneficial for citizens and economic operators, especially for SMEs.

In the context of the debate on the main outcomes of the EU Trade for All strategy, Minister Oprea recalled the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force on 1 February 2019.

"The EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement lays the foundation of the largest free trade area in the world, eliminating most of the annual taxes paid by EU companies exporting to Japan in the amount of 1 billion euro, as well as a series of obstacles regarding regulation," Minister Oprea said in his address.