 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Structure specialized in finding missing persons to be set up

ziarulincomod.ro
Bogdan Despescu - şef Poliţia Română

Secretary of State Bogdan Despescu with the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Wednesday that a structure specialized in finding missing persons will be set up, with psychologists, who will have representatives in all police inspectorates.

"It will operate at the level of the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police and, at the same time, at the level of the General Directorate of Bucharest Municipality and the county police inspectorates. This structure will deal exclusively with the search for missing persons. We intend to attract specialists, we intend to include police officers specialized in areas other than the Police Academy, and here I am referring to psychologists. (...) We have allocated additional financial resources and functions for the establishment of this structure", Despescu stated in the Parliament.

Despescu attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of inquiry into the situation of missing children.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.