Supreme Court notifies Constitutional Court on laws on special pensions and retirement age.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) decided on Thursday to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on the Law amending and supplementing some normative acts in the area of service pensions, but also regarding the normative act on increasing the retirement age, told Agerpres.

According to an ICCJ press release sent to AGERPRES, the High Court of Cassation and Justice unanimously decided to refer the matter to the CCR for constitutionality review, before promulgation, regarding the Law amending and supplementing certain normative acts in the area of service pensions and Law 227/2015 on the Tax Code.

The judges state that the complaint of unconstitutionality concerns the legislative act in its entirety, the United Sections having found both extrinsic and intrinsic unconstitutionality defects.

The Supreme Court also decided to refer to the CCR the Law on some measures for the continuation of activity by persons who meet the conditions for retirement.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Wednesday the draft law on special pensions.

There were 209 votes "in favour," 27 "against" and 17 abstentions.

On Monday, the Chamber of Deputies had adopted this draft to return to the Senate on the grounds that several amendments approved "generated major differences in legal content" from the form previously adopted by the upper chamber. The Senate approved these amendments on Wednesday, and the bill was adopted the same day by the Chamber of Deputies.