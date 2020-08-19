Surface-to-air PATRIOT missile system components start arriving in Romania

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced, on Wednesday, that in August a part of the main equipment in the composition of the first PATRIOT long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system which will enter the service of the Romanian Air Forces has started arriving.

According to a release of the MApN sent to AGERPRES, the relevant equipment and materials will be transported to the Brigadier Ion Bungescu National Instruction Center for Anti-Air Defence in Capu Midia, Constanta County, where the acceptance testing and reception of the first missile system will occur.

"The acceptance testing will be finalized in the second part of the month of October, being followed by the training stage of the personnel of Regiment 74 PATRIOT in the configuration specific to the equipment delivered to Romania," the release mentions.

The quoted source says that throughout 2021 the collective training of the crews will continue, with assistance from US military personnel, in view of training the former on operation and maintenance, as well as perfecting techniques, tactics and procedures necessary to use the system.

"By entering in its inventory the long range SAM system PATRIOT, the Romanian Army will increase its defense and detterence capacity, ensuring a better defence of the national air space, part of the NATO air space. This equipment was preceded by ground, air and maritime transports of logistic support, communications equipment as well as testing equipment and devices, as well as training equipment by way of simulation in the PATRIOT system," MApN also mentions.