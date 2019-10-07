Table tennis: 4 medals for Romania in Europe Youth top-10

Romanian players managed to get three gold medals and one silver medal in the ETTU Europe Youth Top-10 tournament which was held on the weekend in Noordwijk (the Netherlands), bringing together all the best youth players in Europe.

Tania Plaian took gold in Junior Girls, Elena Zaharia took gold in Cadet Girls, Darius Movileanu won gold in Cadet Boys, while Iulian Chirita took silver in Cadet Boys, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.In Junior Girls, Tania Plaian took home the title with 16 points (7 victories, 2 defeats), followed by Italian player Jamila Laurentin, 15 points (6-3), and Polish player Anna Wegrzyn, 15 points (6-3), etc.In the competition for Cadet Girls, victory belonged to Elena Zaharia, 18 points (9 victories), followed by German player Annett Kaufmann, 16 points (7-2), and Russian player Vlada Voronina, 16 points (7-2).Darius Movileanu came out on top in Cadet Boys with 17 points (8-1), followed by Iulian Chirita, 16 points (7-2), and Czech player Simon Belik, 15 points (6-3). Eduard Ionescu occupied 8th place, with 12 points (3-6).