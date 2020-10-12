 
     
Table tennis: Romanian athletes win three medals at Europe Youth Top 10 juniors and cadets

Romania won three medals, one silver and two bronze, at the Europe Youth Top 10 junior and cadet table tennis tournament, which brought together in Berlin the youth cream of the continent in the celluloid ball sports, according to the Website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, as reported by Agerpres.

In the juniors, Elena Zaharia won the bronze medal, with six victories and two defeats, being overtaken by Prithika Pavade (France), eight victories, and the Belarusian Daria Kisel, six victories and two defeats.

On Sunday, in her last matches, Elena Zaharia defeated German Sophia Klee 3-1 and lost 1-3 in front of Kisel and Pavade.

In the cadets event, Iulian Chirita won the silver medal, with five victories and two defeats, Andrei Istrate took the bronze, also with five victories and two defeats, while Frenchman Felix Lebrun took the first place (six victories, one defeat). Darius Movileanu placed fourth, with five victories and two defeats.

On Sunday, Andrei Istrate defeated Spaniard Daniel Berzosa, 3-1, and Slovak Jakub Goldir with the same score, Iulian Chirita lost 2-3 to Felix Lebrun, but defeated Polish Mateusz Zalewski 3-0, while Movileanu got two victories, 3-2 with Mateusz Zalewski and 3-0 with Daniel Berzosa.

In the cadets event, Bianca Mei-Rosu lost all three games on Sunday: 2-3 with Jele Stortz (Germany), 1-3 with Julie van Hauwaert (Belgium) and 1-3 with Dominika Wiltschkova (Slovakia). The Romanian ranked 7th out of 10, with three victories and six defeats.

