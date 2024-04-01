Targu Mures to host second edition of Erich Bergel International Conducting Competition

The State Philharmonic Orchestra of Targu Mures, Associazione Artes (Italy) and the Kutl Mind Association, in partnership with the Mures County Council, are organising the second edition of the "Erich Bergel" International Conducting Competition in Targu Mures, which is addressed to conductors born after October 15, 1947.

The competition will take place in Targu Mures from 8-12 April and is dedicated to Erich Bergel, born in Rasnov, whose career spanned the world, both as a renowned conductor and as a professor.

According to the organisers of the competition, Erich Bergel was main conductor of the Cluj-Napoca Philharmonic Orchestra and the Neordwestdeutche Philharmonic, professor at the Berlin University of the Arts and conducted the most famous contemporary orchestras.

The rules stipulate that the structure of the competition comprises two phases, the eliminatory phase, which took place between 15 October 2023 and 1 March 2024, and the final phase, between 8 and 12 April 2024.

According to the competition website, the final phase consists of two rounds, a semi-final and a final, following a set repertoire. In the first round (8-9 April) candidates must prepare the Egmont Overture and Symphony No. 1, Part I by L. van Beethoven and Symphony No. 39, Part I by W. A. Mozart.

For the second round (10 April), candidates must prepare three overtures by Beethoven - "Egmont," "Leonora" and "Coriolanus," three overtures by Mozart - "The Magic Flute," "Don Giovanni" and "The Marriage of Figaro," two overtures by G. Verdi - "La forza del destino" and "Nabucco," as well as G. Rossini - Overture "The Thieving Magpie," P.I. Tchaikovsky - Fantasy Overture "Romeo and Juliet," J. Strauss - Overture "Die Fledermaus" and D. Shostakovich - Festive Overture.

Competitors admitted to the second round will find out the name of the overture they will conduct when they step onto the podium.

In the semi-final on 11 April, the contestants will conduct two symphonies from the six proposed by the jury and in the final the candidates will have a final rehearsal and a final concert.

The winner will be announced after the concert on 12 April in front of an audience.