Tariceanu: ALDE, not to vote censure motion as it does not want to pave way to early elections

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairperson, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, said on Wednesday that the MPs of his party are not voting the censure motion because they support the election of mayors in two rounds and because they do not want to pave the way to early elections by passing the motion.

"ALDE will not vote the censure motion for two reasons. Firstly, we said that we are in favor of electing mayors in two rounds because in this way the hegemony of the big parties will be substantially reduced and we will give more representativeness to the elected ones. There is no question that there is more or less democracy in one way or another and these are two of the attributes of voting in two rounds, which is why we will not vote the motion because we want the implementation of the vote in two rounds. The second thing I want to mention is that we are not voting the motion because in this way, obviously, the path to early elections opens and ALDE does not want to pave this way leading to the early elections," Tariceanu told Parliament's debate on the censure motion.He explained that the fundamental law of the country "was built in this way to avoid resorting to the formula of early elections that implies instability".