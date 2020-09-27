Tariceanu: I cast vote for consolidation of democracy

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, a candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, said on Sunday, after going to the polls, that he had voted "to consolidate democracy."

"The vote I cast today is a vote for consolidating democracy so that Romanians no longer have to vote permanently between two major parties that pass the power between them," Tariceanu said.

He added that he also voted because the people of Bucharest experienced "a feeling of frustration", because there was no direct electoral debate in which the main candidates presented their proposals for solving the big problems facing the city.

"I am referring to heating, traffic, among other things, and the proposals regarding the modernization and perspective development of the city in the next 20 years. I hope that the citizens have learned the necessary lessons and will vote accordingly," Tariceanu said.

He remarked that at the polling station where he is assigned, at the "Mihai Eminescu" Seniors Club, "the voting conditions are ok", there is no crowd.

Tariceanu came to the polls with his wife.