Tariceanu-Timmermans meeting, in Brussels; on the agenda-respecting rights and liberties of citizens and monitoring Romanian Justice

Senate Chairman, Calin Popescu Tariceanu, will have, on Thursday, in Brussels, a meeting with the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans.

"The talks of the two officials will focus on the respect in Romania of the rights and liberties of citizens and on the institutional reports that are characteristic with the rule of law", according to a press release from the Senate, sent to AGERPRES.The agenda will also feature the stage of monitoring Romania's Justice system by the European Commission, through the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), and other topics of bilateral interest, concerning the European Union, according to the quoted source.