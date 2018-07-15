TAROM acquires five new Boeing aircraft; Technical Division becomes official Boeing partner

The acquisition by Romania's national air carrier TAROM of five Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft is part of a wider contract that also provides for the commencement of procedures for the Technical Division of TAROM to become an official Boeing partner, the Transport Ministry said Monday in a press statement, informs Agerpres.

Transport Minister Lucian Sova participated in the contract signing ceremony in London on Monday under which TAROM acquires five Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft customised for TAROM.

"Today's order is part of a wider contract that, in addition to buying the five Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft, also provides for the start of procedures for the TAROM Technical Division to become an official Boeing partner, as well as the operational leasing of the two 737-800 Next Generation aircraft already with the TAROM fleet," reads the statement.

The aircraft will be delivered by 2023, but in the meantime TAROM will continue to renew its fleet, according to Sova.

"The renewal of the TAROM fleet, including in partnership with the prestigious Boeing Company, is part of a long-term strategy of the national air carrier. The five new 737-MAX 8s promote us among the major players in the air transport market. It is a contract that I consider a decided step from TAROM in the right direction," Sova said.

The signing of this firm order between TAROM, represented by General Manager Wolff Werner-Wilhelm, and Boeing, through Kevin G. McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes chairman and chief executive officer, and Ihssane Mounir, vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, took place at the Farnborough International Airshow, the aerospace event of the year in Europe.

"The participation of the delegation of the Ministry of Transport, together with the TAROM director general at the London ceremony sends a message of confidence in the revitalisation of the national air carrier. Farnborough offers real opportunities to collaborate and develop one-to-one relationships with our partners including the air transport component. Enlarging the TAROM fleet with five other aircraft is still an important step in achieving the objectives of the Romanian government programme and strengthening the TAROM national corporation."

The Boeing 737 - MAX 8 is equipped with advanced engine technology and is enhanced to deliver greater efficiency and reliability.

The Farnborough International Airshow brings together, by July 22, over 70,000 representatives of the aerospace industry, presenting the latest technology in the field.