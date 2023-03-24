TAROM aircraft on Tel Aviv-Bucharest route makes emergency landing in Istanbul due to bomb threat

A TAROM aircraft on the Tel Aviv-Bucharest flight made an emergency landing in Istanbul on Friday morning due to a bomb threat that later turned out to be false, informs the national airline operator.

"The TAROM company informs that due to a warning regarding the existence of a bomb on board, the aircraft making the route RO 154 Tel Aviv-Bucharest made an emergency landing at the Istanbul Airport at 03:30 local time, following the decision made by the flight commander which complies with the standard procedures for such situations. There were 88 passengers on board. We note that the checks carried out by the competent authorities have been completed, and the alert turned out to be a false one," the company said in a statement.

Currently, passengers are being assisted on the ground at Istanbul Airport, and they are going to take off around 11:30 local time to Bucharest, the final destination.

"We regret the discomfort caused to our passengers and we reiterate the fact that the priority of the TAROM company is the safety and security of the passengers and its crews," the quoted source highlights.AGERPRES