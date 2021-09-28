Tax Council's head:Increasing energy prices will slow economic growth in Europe,will halt purchase power

Increasing energy prices is discorcerting, an extraordinarily powerful shock, which will slow down economic growth throughout Europe and will severely amputate people's purchase power, the chairman of the Tax Council, Daniel Daianu, declared on Tuesday, during a specialty debate, agerpres reports.

"Look at what is happening in the United Kingdom, which will also happen in states within the European Union. It is an extraordinarily powerful shock, which will slow down economic growth throughout Europe, will severely amputate people's purchase power and if we do not manage this crisis in the next 5-6 months with intelligence, free of ideological clichés and understand that we must pass winter... We need an authentic policy in the European Union, which does not exist. Each and every one is trying to do their best and it is understandable, but shows that neither from this standpoint we were not prepared in the European Union. We react, we do not prevent ... Now, we see that we in fact do not have a common policy, that we do not have reserves, that we have not done enough to reconcile the use of fossil fuels with what we are calling for to embark on a trajectory of using new energy resources to secure our future," Daianu highlighted.

"We must diversify our energy resources, we must exploit the resources we have in the country, but here too a cliché appears in the debate that we are making investments and that we will solve the energy problem in Romania. Investments take time. You cannot make investments in a month and have additional energy," he said.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Institute of Romania organized on Tuesday a debate called "Post-pandemic economy", entered in the series of events dedicated to the Conference regarding the Future of Europe.