Team Romania takes home two gold medals at International Junior Astronomy Olympiad

Two students from the "Stefan cel Mare" High School in Suceava won gold medals at the first edition of the International Junior Astronomy Olympiad that took place this weekend in Campulung Moldovenesc, the Suceava County School Inspectorate informed on Monday.

The gold medalists are 10th grader Rafaela Barac Bologa and 9th grader David Palaghianu; also, Palaghianu was the absolute winner in the daytime observational test (silent map), and Bologa was the absolute winner in the night observational test.

The Olympiad brought together teams from Thailand, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Greece, Nepal, Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, as well as Canada - the latter only online, without competitor status.

According to the organizers, the competitors were very well prepared, with the teams from Thailand and the Czech Republic standing out in particular.

The subjects had a high degree of difficulty. There were four tests, specifically the theoretical 4-hour test, the Planetarium test held in Suceava, the silent map test and the night test, with observational instruments.

The observation night test took place at 1,600 meters altitude, on Rarau Mountain.

The 2023 Astronomy Junior Olympiad will take place in Greece. AGERPRES