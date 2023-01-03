Telegraful Roman, oldest newspaper in country, celebrates 170 years of unceased publication

The oldest newspaper in the country, Telegraful Roman, celebrated 170 years of publication on Tuesday, without interruption, Agerpres informs.

On this occasion the metropolitan of Transylvania, Laurentiu Streza, declared that, from the very beginning, since 1853, this newspaper "fulfilled its holy calling, uttered through a deep and redemptive purpose of a true work of confessional service, truly becoming a conscience of the Orthodox Church and of Transylvania".The high hierarch mentioned the importance of Metropolitan Andrei Saguna, the founder of the Telegraful Roman/Romanian Telegraph."We want to write about the good, exemplary and soul-building deeds, but, at the same time, not to avoid the negative ones either, especially from a social aspect, which we should take note of. From a 'simple', but necessary information, we would like to be able to always express our attitude, the Church's, about the important themes that concern the Christian life, but also about the social ones, that are troubling today's society and today's believers, with all the human and existential issues. We address the young people and we want to make Christ their intimate and reliable friend. We want to tell those who today feel alone or without any hope, those who are 'uprooted', those who are left without any support or those who are 'crucified' the bed of sickness and suffering, that Christ is with them and that we are together with them, solidarity and brothers in prayer, for consolation," said the Metropolitan of Transylvania.The publication Telegraful Roman appeared on January 3, 1853 in central Sibiu, being the press organ of the Metropolitan of Transylvania.