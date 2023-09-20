Tennis: Ana Bogdan qualifies for quarterfinals of tournament in Parma

The Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified, on Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the tournament in Parma (WTA 125), with total prizes of 100,000 euros, after she defeated Katarina Zavatka in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, told Agerpres.

Ana Bogdan (30 years old, the 71st in the WTA), the second seed, won hard against the Ukrainian (23 years old, the 194th in the WTA), after two hours and 29 minutes.

The Romanian led 4-1 in the first set, but lost it 4-6. Ana Bogdan dominated the second act, winning 6-2, after being 4-0. In the decider, Ana Bogdan was led 1-0 and 3-2, but managed to make the difference thanks to a successful break at 4-4.

The Romanian secured a cheque for 3,478 euros and 29 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she could face her compatriot Jaqueline Cristian, the fifth seed, if she gets past the Dutch Eva Vedder.