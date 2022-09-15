Tennis: Ana Bogdan to play vs Beatriz Haddad Maia in quarterfinals of Portoroz tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan will play versus Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the number 2 seed, in the quarterfinals of the women's tennis tournament in Portoroz (Slovenia), WTA 250 category competition, with prizes totaling 203,024 euros.

Ana Bogdan (29 years old, the 69th in the WTA) on Wednesday defeated local favorite, Slovenian Tamara Zdansek, semi-finalist at Roland Garros 2021, in three sets, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 , at the end of a match that lasted 2 hours and 37 minutes. The representative of our country managed to knock out the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round (7-5, 4-6, 6-1), told Agerpres.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (26 years old, the 18th in the WTA), defeated last month by Simona Halep in the final of the tournament in Toronto, was defeated by the Spanish Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 6-4, after an hour and 43 of game minutes.

Ana Bogdan and Beatriz Hadad Maia faced each other this year in the semifinals of the WTA 125 tournament in Paris, in May, and the Brazilian won in three sets: 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.