 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Dothan

Elena Gabriela Ruse

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Dothan (Alabama/USA), equipped with total prizes worth 80,000 US dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Anghelina Kalinina, seed no. 3, 7-6 (2), 6-2.


Ruse (21 of age, WTA's 227) won her victory in 1 hour and 36 minutes, taking advantage of the 9 double faults of her Ukrainian opponent (22, WTA's 135).

In the first round, the Romanian player defeated America Asia Muhammad, 6-1, 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Gabriela Ruse will meet another American player, Usue Maitane Arconada (20, WTA's 337).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.