Tennis: Gabriela Ruse qualifies for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Dothan

Romanian tennis player Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Thursday qualified for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Dothan (Alabama/USA), equipped with total prizes worth 80,000 US dollars, after she defeated Ukrainian Anghelina Kalinina, seed no. 3, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Ruse (21 of age, WTA's 227) won her victory in 1 hour and 36 minutes, taking advantage of the 9 double faults of her Ukrainian opponent (22, WTA's 135).In the first round, the Romanian player defeated America Asia Muhammad, 6-1, 6-4.In the quarterfinals, Gabriela Ruse will meet another American player, Usue Maitane Arconada (20, WTA's 337).