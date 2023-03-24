 
     
Tennis: Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu to play doubles final in Maribor (ITF)

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu will play the final of the doubles event of the ITF tournament in Maribor (Slovenia), equipped with total prizes of 40,000 US dollars, after the pair defeated on Friday Magali Kempen (Belgium)/Xania Knoll (Switzerland), 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals.

Bara and Mitu won the match after one hour and 25 minutes of playing.

In the final, the Romanians will face seeds no. 1 Russians Sofia Lansere/Anastasia Tihonova, who played only one match in Maribor, in the quarterfinals. They entered this phase directly, and in the semifinals they benefited from the absence of their opponents, told Agerpres.

