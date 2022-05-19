Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for main board of Roland Garros tournament

The Romanian-Russian pair Monica Niculescu / Alexandra Panova qualified on Thursday for the final of the doubles event at the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Rabat (Morocco), with total prizes of 251,750 dollars, after 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ingrid Gamarra Martins (Brazil) / Emily Webley-Smith (UK).

Niculescu and Panova, the number two seeds in the event, won after 64 minutes.

The two secured a 6,700-dollar cheque and 180 WTA doubles points.

In the last act, Niculescu and Panova will meet the winners of the semifinal between Japanese Eri Hozumi / Makoto Ninomiya, the main seeds, and couple Ekaterina Iashina (Russia) / Marcela Zacarias (Mexico).

Monica Niculescu has won 10 titles in 29 WTA doubles finals.

So far, two Romanians have managed to win the doubles title in the Rabat tournament, both pairing up with Russians: Sorana Cirstea in 2008 (with Anastasia Pavliuchenkova) and Raluca Olaru in 2018 (with Anastasia Blinkova).

